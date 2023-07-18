In a recent transaction, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide a profile of the guru and the traded stock, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 357 Tehama Street #3, San Francisco, CA, is a well-known investment firm with a focus on the healthcare and financial services sectors. The firm currently holds 58 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $3.11 billion. Its top holdings include Galapagos NV ( GLPG, Financial), Prothena Corp PLC ( PRTA, Financial), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc ( SRPT, Financial), AnaptysBio Inc ( ANAB, Financial), and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc ( APLS, Financial).

Transaction Details

On July 18, 2023, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 837,193 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings in the company to 6,288,840 shares. The shares were purchased at a price of $52.46 each, resulting in a 15.36% change in the guru's holdings. This transaction had a 1.39% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc to 10.48%. The guru now holds 5.40% of the company's shares.

Profile: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc ( APLS, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the USA, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases through the inhibition of the complement system. The company, which went public on November 9, 2017, operates in two segments: Licensing and other revenue, and Product revenue, net. As of July 19, 2023, the company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a stock price of $40. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. The stock has seen a gain of 175.86% since its IPO but has experienced a year-to-date decline of 20.45%.

Stock Performance and Rankings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a GF Score of 34, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 5, 1, and 0 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 6.84, ranking it 826th in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA are -204.92 and -72.58 respectively, ranking it 1290th and 1220th in the industry. The company's RSI 14 Day is 15.38, ranking it 16th, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 73.54, ranking it 88th.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Other Gurus Holding the Traded Stock

Other notable gurus holding Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a significant move that increases its stake in the biopharmaceutical company. This transaction could potentially influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, given the current performance and rankings of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, the implications of this transaction remain to be seen.