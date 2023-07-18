EcoR1 Capital, LLC Increases Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction,

EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide a profile of the guru and the traded stock, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Profile: EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), located at 357 Tehama Street #3, San Francisco, CA, is a well-known investment firm with a focus on the healthcare and financial services sectors. The firm currently holds 58 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $3.11 billion. Its top holdings include Galapagos NV (GLPG, Financial), Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA, Financial), Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT, Financial), AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB, Financial), and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS, Financial).1681483969415086080.png

Transaction Details

On July 18, 2023,

EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) added 837,193 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings in the company to 6,288,840 shares. The shares were purchased at a price of $52.46 each, resulting in a 15.36% change in the guru's holdings. This transaction had a 1.39% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc to 10.48%. The guru now holds 5.40% of the company's shares.

Profile: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (

APLS, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the USA, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases through the inhibition of the complement system. The company, which went public on November 9, 2017, operates in two segments: Licensing and other revenue, and Product revenue, net. As of July 19, 2023, the company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a stock price of $40. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. The stock has seen a gain of 175.86% since its IPO but has experienced a year-to-date decline of 20.45%.1681483950645575680.png

Stock Performance and Rankings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a GF Score of 34, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's balance sheet, profitability, and growth ranks are 5, 1, and 0 respectively. The company's cash to debt ratio is 6.84, ranking it 826th in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA are -204.92 and -72.58 respectively, ranking it 1290th and 1220th in the industry. The company's RSI 14 Day is 15.38, ranking it 16th, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 73.54, ranking it 88th.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is the

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio).

Other Gurus Holding the Traded Stock

Other notable gurus holding Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc include

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

In conclusion,

EcoR1 Capital, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a significant move that increases its stake in the biopharmaceutical company. This transaction could potentially influence the performance of both the guru's portfolio and the traded stock. However, given the current performance and rankings of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, the implications of this transaction remain to be seen.

Also check out:
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.