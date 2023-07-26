TPG GP A, LLC Reduces Stake in Super League Gaming Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc (SLGG, Financial). The transaction took place on July 17, 2023, and involved the sale of 117,266 shares at a price of $0.36 per share. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's investment philosophy, and the financial health of Super League Gaming Inc.

About TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 38 stocks, with a total equity of $6.11 billion. Its top holdings include Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK, Financial), Progyny Inc (PGNY, Financial), LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST, Financial), Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH, Financial), and NEXTracker Inc (NXT, Financial). The firm's investment strategy primarily focuses on the healthcare and technology sectors.

1681551887939141632.png

Transaction Details

The transaction saw

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduce its stake in Super League Gaming Inc by 1.34%, resulting in a total share count of 8,606,923. This represents 0.05% of the guru's portfolio and 22.77% of the company's total shares. Despite the reduction, Super League Gaming Inc remains a significant part of TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio.

Super League Gaming Inc Overview

Super League Gaming Inc, a US-based company, is a leader in creating innovative and immersive entertainment experiences across the world's top gaming platforms. The company operates in three segments: Direct to consumer, Media and advertising, and Publishing and content studio. With a market capitalization of $16.965 million, the company's stock is currently priced at $0.347. However, GuruFocus's valuation suggests a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 7.10 and a Price to GF Value of 0.05.

1681551869698113536.png

Financial Health of Super League Gaming Inc

Super League Gaming Inc's financial health is a crucial factor in understanding the guru's decision. The company has a GF Score of 69, indicating a poor future performance potential. Its balance sheet rank is 6, profitability rank is 2, and growth rank is 8. The company's F Score is 2, and its Z Score is -22.30, indicating potential financial distress. However, the company has a high cash to debt ratio of 10,000, suggesting strong liquidity.

Performance of Super League Gaming Inc's Stock

Since its IPO on February 26, 2019, Super League Gaming Inc's stock has declined by 96.89%. The stock has also seen a year-to-date decline of 8.56%. The stock's 5-day RSI is 28.45, indicating oversold conditions, and its 6 - 1 Month Momentum Index is 4.54, suggesting a potential turnaround in the near future.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in Super League Gaming Inc may be influenced by the company's financial health and stock performance. However, the company's high cash to debt ratio and potential for a turnaround in stock performance may present future opportunities. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.