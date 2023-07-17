TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in Super League Gaming Inc ( SLGG, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data used in this article is accurate as of July 19, 2023.

Overview of the Transaction

On July 17, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holdings in Super League Gaming Inc by 117,266 shares, representing a change of -1.34%. The transaction was executed at a price of $0.36 per share, leaving the investment firm with a total of 8,606,923 shares in the company. This transaction had a 0% impact on the guru's portfolio and now represents 0.05% of their holdings. The firm's stake in Super League Gaming Inc now stands at 22.77%.

Profile of the Guru

TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based at 301 Commerce Street, Fort Worth, TX, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 38 stocks, with a total equity of $6.11 billion. Its top holdings include Cushman & Wakefield PLC ( CWK, Financial), Progyny Inc ( PGNY, Financial), LifeStance Health Group Inc ( LFST, Financial), Life Time Group Holdings Inc ( LTH, Financial), and NEXTracker Inc ( NXT, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Healthcare and Technology sectors.

Profile of the Traded Company

Super League Gaming Inc, with a market capitalization of $16.965 million, is a leading player in the Interactive Media industry. The company, which went public on February 26, 2019, is known for creating innovative and immersive entertainment experiences across the world's top gaming platforms. The company operates in three segments: Direct to consumer, Media and advertising, and Publishing and content studio.

As of the date of this article, the company's stock is trading at $0.347, with a PE percentage of 0.00. The GF Valuation suggests that the stock could be a possible value trap, with a GF Value of 7.10 and a Price to GF Value of 0.05. Since its IPO, the stock has declined by 96.89%, and it has lost 8.56% year-to-date. The stock's GF Score stands at 69, indicating a potential for future performance.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Super League Gaming Inc's stock performance is characterized by a balance sheet rank of 6, profitability rank of 2, growth rank of 8, GF Value rank of 2, and momentum rank of 7. The company's F Score is 2, and its Z Score is -22.30. The company has a cash to debt ratio of 10000.00, ranking 1st in this aspect. The company's ROE and ROA stand at -193.41 and -159.04, respectively, with ranks of 550 and 579.

The company has shown significant growth in its operating margin, which has increased by 52.20%. Over the past three years, the company's revenue and EBITDA have grown by 56.90% and 5.30%, respectively. The company's earnings have also grown by 16.10% over the same period.

Predictability and Momentum of the Stock

The stock's predictability rank is not available. However, its RSI values over 5, 9, and 14 days stand at 28.24, 29.54, and 31.90, respectively. The stock's momentum index over 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 4.54 and -42.52, respectively. The stock's RSI 14 day rank is 37, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 325.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPG GP A, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its stake in Super League Gaming Inc is a significant move that could have implications for the stock and the guru's portfolio. Despite the stock's current challenges, its growth in operating margin and revenue over the past three years suggests potential for future performance. However, value investors should exercise caution due to the stock's GF Valuation and its momentum indicators. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.