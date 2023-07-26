GF Score Analysis: Cisco Systems Inc(CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc(

CSCO, Financial), a leading player in the hardware industry, is currently trading at $52.43 with a market cap of $213.66 billion. The company's stock price has seen a gain of 2.32% today and a 1.41% increase over the past 4 weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 92/100, which indicates the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which is closely correlated with the long-term performance of stocks.

1681784341392261120.png

Financial Strength Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 8/10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation. Cisco's high score is attributed to its low debt burden, with an interest coverage of 35.55, and a low debt to revenue ratio of 0.15. The company's Altman Z score of 3.47 further indicates its financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, indicating a high level of profitability. This is reflected in its impressive operating margin of 26.48%, a positive trend in the operating margin over the past five years, and a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The company has also demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, with a Predictability Rank of 4.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc's Growth Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. This is supported by a 5-year revenue growth rate of 5.10%, a 3-year revenue growth rate of 1.80%, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 4.80%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6/10, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc's Momentum Rank is 10/10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, Cisco Systems Inc holds a strong position. Motorola Solutions Inc(

MSI, Financial) has a GF Score of 76, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co(HPE, Financial) has a GF Score of 74, and Zebra Technologies Corp(ZBRA, Financial) matches Cisco with a GF Score of 92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cisco Systems Inc's overall GF Score of 92/100 suggests a high potential for outperformance. This, coupled with its strong financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum ranks, makes it an attractive investment option. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making a decision.

