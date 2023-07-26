Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(TMO): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

55 minutes ago
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) is a leading player in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. As of July 19, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $535.55, with a market cap of $206.57 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 2.27% today, despite a slight loss of -0.19% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and various ranks to provide a comprehensive analysis of its performance and future prospects.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) has a GF Score of 93/100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. This suggests that the company has strong future performance potential. 1681784731152154624.png

Financial Strength Rank Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) has a Financial Strength Rank of 6/10. This rank is based on its interest coverage of 8.27, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.81, and an Altman Z score of 3.74. These figures indicate a relatively strong financial situation, although there is room for improvement.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of maintaining it. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) has a Profitability Rank of 9/10, indicating high profitability. This rank is based on its operating margin of 16.80%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a consistent profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of its revenue and profitability. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) has a Growth Rank of 10/10, suggesting strong growth prospects. This rank is based on its 5-year revenue growth rate of 17.40% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 21.60%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) has a GF Value Rank of 7/10, indicating a fair valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) has a Momentum Rank of 5/10, suggesting moderate stock price momentum.

Competitor Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) faces competition from Danaher Corp(DHR, Financial) with a GF Score of 89, IDEXX Laboratories Inc(IDXX, Financial) with a GF Score of 96, and IQVIA Holdings Inc(IQV, Financial) with a GF Score of 91. Despite the stiff competition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(TMO)'s high GF Score of 93 indicates its strong performance potential.

In conclusion, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc(

TMO, Financial) shows strong potential in terms of profitability, growth, and valuation. However, it needs to improve its financial strength and momentum to enhance its overall performance.

