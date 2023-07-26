Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial), a prominent player in the Healthcare Plans industry, is currently trading at $463.21 with a market cap of $109.81 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 4.4% today and a 4.51% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score and its implications for the company's future performance.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation, which have been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank. The higher the GF Score, the higher the returns a stock is likely to generate. The GF Score of Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) is 91 out of 100, indicating the highest outperformance potential.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures how strong a company's financial situation is. Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) has a Financial Strength Rank of 6 out of 10. This rank is based on factors such as its interest coverage of 9.95, a debt to revenue ratio of 0.16, and an Altman Z score of 0.00. These figures suggest that the company has a moderate level of financial strength.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank ranks how profitable a company is and how likely the company's business will stay that way. Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) has a Profitability Rank of 8 out of 10, indicating a high level of profitability and business stability. This rank is based on factors such as its Operating Margin of 0.00%, a Piotroski F-Score of 5, and a consistency of profitability over the past 10 years.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures the growth of a company in terms of its revenue and profitability. Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) has a Growth Rank of 10 out of 10, indicating a strong growth trajectory. This rank is based on its 5-year revenue growth rate of 14.60% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 17.20%.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth and future estimates of the business' performance. Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) has a GF Value Rank of 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair valuation.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) has a Momentum Rank of 5 out of 10, indicating a moderate momentum in its stock price performance.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors in the Healthcare Plans industry, Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) has a higher GF Score. CVS Health Corp( CVS, Financial) has a GF Score of 80, The Cigna Group( CI, Financial) has a GF Score of 84, and Humana Inc( HUM, Financial) has a GF Score of 90. This suggests that Elevance Health Inc(ELV) has a higher performance potential.

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc( ELV, Financial) shows strong potential for future performance based on its high GF Score, strong growth, and profitability ranks. However, investors should also consider its moderate financial strength and momentum ranks, as well as its fair valuation.