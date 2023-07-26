Executive Summary

Climate change presents a significant source of transition risk for investors as companies face increasing pressures from regulators, consumers, and shareholders to lower their carbon footprints. To fully measure portfolio exposure to emissions risk, we believe investors must go beyond capturing scope 1 and scope 2 emissions to consider all indirect emissions exposure across end-to-end company value chains.

However, we believe reported scope 3 data used for measuring indirect emissions is inadequate for this purpose. Inconsistent scope 3 estimation methodologies prohibit the comparison of values across companies, which interferes with portfolio construction.

To address this important challenge, we have developed the GMO Indirect Emissions model, a proprietary method for estimating emissions embodied in company value chains. Our novel approach aggregates underlying direct scope 1 and household emissions across end-to-end value chains and has the following advantages over existing practices:

Ensures consistent double counting across all companies and enables tracing the origin of all indirect emissions.

Directly incorporates reported company supply chain relationships, industry segment revenue, and scope 1 emissions into a global company-level supply chain model.

Distinguishes companies from their peers based on characteristics of their specific value chains, instead of relying on traditional intensity metrics.

By estimating all direct and indirect flows between companies with a consistent global methodology, the GMO Indirect Emissions model provides our investment teams with a unique and powerful tool for quantifying, tracking, and managing portfolio carbon transition risk.

In this paper, we explain why measuring indirect emissions is so important to asset managers – and so challenging currently – and we introduce the GMO Indirect Emissions model as a solution to these challenges. 1

Climate Change and Carbon Transition Risk

Climate change poses one of the largest sources of financial risk to asset managers, with an estimated value at risk to manageable assets of up to $43 trillion by 2100 [1]. This financial risk could manifest in many ways including changes in climate policy by regulators, changes in market demand motivated by climate concerns, or physical risks resulting from events such as floods, wildfires, or storms [2]. Companies with significant exposure to these risks could experience lower productivity from new climate policies, smaller margins from higher energy and commodity prices, or business disruption from new technologies. These risks extend through value chains as direct exposures propagate upstream and downstream to impact suppliers and customers.

Climate change impacts will thus have immense effects on asset valuation. As noted by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, "Changes in climate policies, new technologies, and growing physical risks will prompt reassessments of the values of virtually every financial asset" [3]. As a result, shareholders and stakeholders are pressuring companies to reduce their emissions footprints over time or face divestment risk [4].

The Need for Asset Managers to Measure End-to-End Value Chain Emissions

With the outsized risks presented by climate change, asset managers must consider emissions when evaluating the future potential of companies – but that is a complicated endeavor. There is growing consensus that direct emissions from company operations (i.e., scope 1 emissions) do not adequately capture a company’s exposure to carbon transition risk. Asset managers must also consider all indirect emissions embodied in the end-to-end value chain of a company, including scope 2 and scope 3 emissions. 2 This has driven calls for more effective and consistent climate-related disclosures from companies [2].

The SEC has proposed rules requiring disclosures of scope 1 and scope 2 emissions from all public companies as well as scope 3 disclosures where material [5]. The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) also emphasizes the importance of scope 3 in assessing an organization's exposure to carbon transition risk, strongly encouraging all organizations to disclose scope 3 emissions, stating that "disclosure of absolute GHG emissions across an organization's value chain provides insight into how a given organization may be affected by policy, regulatory, market, and technology responses to limit climate change" [6].

At GMO, we believe it is critical for asset managers to consider all GHG emissions embodied in company value chains when managing portfolio exposure to carbon transition risk.

Challenges with Available Emissions Reporting

While companies commonly report scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, the data required to accurately estimate scope 3 emissions is not easily accessible or reliable. The broad definition of scope 3 is one reason for this, as it presents an immense reporting challenge to companies. To accurately estimate scope 3 emissions, a company requires detailed data on emissions and product flows by all organizations within its end-to-end value chain. This includes the activities of all direct and indirect suppliers and customers to ensure the inventory captures GHG emissions wherever they occur in the product life cycle (i.e., “cradle-to-grave”).

To assist companies in their reporting, the global standard Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) provides guidance on multiple estimation methodologies for 15 categories of scope 3 emissions [7]. This has enabled an increasing number of organizations to report their scope 3 emissions. However, the accuracy and completeness of this reported scope 3 data has been questioned [8]. For example, of the companies that reported at least one type of scope 3 emissions in the 2021 CDP climate questionnaire, 43% of electricity utilities companies, 24% of oil and gas companies, and 10% of coal mining companies did not report the most relevant source of scope 3 emissions for their industries, the "Use of Sold Products." Among all companies reporting scope 3 emissions, only 29% reported that their most material scope 3 estimates underwent some type of assurance process, and 22% of companies qualified their assurance process as "limited." In fact, the most reported scope 3 category in 2021 was "Business Travel," which represents a small component of scope 3 emissions where the data required to generate an estimate is relatively accessible.

Even if company reporting of scope 3 emissions improves in the future, there is still a fundamental flaw in asset managers using reported scope 3 data to manage portfolio exposure to carbon transition risk. The GHGP scope 3 calculation guidance allows for significant optionality in how companies estimate each category of scope 3 [7]. While this flexibility promotes increased reporting, the variability of estimation methodologies results in scope 3 data that is not comparable across companies. In fact, GHGP explicitly states this limitation in its scope 3 guidance, stating that "Use of this standard is intended to enable comparisons of a company's GHG emissions over time. It is not designed to support comparisons between companies based on their scope 3 emissions" [9]. This caveat is crucial for asset managers to understand because the process of quantifying and managing portfolio exposure requires comparing company risk exposures across their entire portfolios (e.g., ranking companies and performing weighted sums).

Several data vendors have tried to provide a solution to this problem by providing scope 3 datasets generated from proprietary models using a consistent methodology, but currently available solutions rely heavily on top-down sector or industry emissions intensities with limited use of bottom-up data. These approaches are similar to the average-data methods suggested in GHGP scope 3 calculation guidance [7]. Some models even rely on emissions intensities calculated using aggregated reported scope 3 data. But again, this approach assumes data is comparable across companies, which goes directly against GHGP guidance. Models that rely primarily on sector or industry intensities limit how companies can distinguish themselves amongst their peers.

Instead of using reported scope 3 values, asset managers require indirect emissions data estimated using a single consistent methodology applied globally. GMO’s ESG Research team has completed significant research to develop such a model, providing GMO investment teams with a unique and powerful tool for quantifying, tracking, and managing portfolio carbon transition risk.

The GMO Indirect Emissions Model

The GMO Indirect Emissions model calculates total GHG emissions embodied in company value chains by modeling the value chains of individual companies and quantifying emissions for suppliers and customers within those value chains.

We begin by directly estimating a global supply chain network (see Exhibit 1). We leverage the OECD Inter-Country Input-Output (ICIO) model, an institutional long-term project that covers 93% of GDP, 92% of exports, and 90% of imports of the world economy [11]. Our approach disaggregates this global closed input-output (IO) model [10] by using company-reported supply chain relationships and segment revenue data, allowing us to estimate individual company value chains.

By integrating bottom-up company data directly with the IO model, we can efficiently estimate all direct and indirect effects of company production on both upstream and downstream companies across the value chain. For a given company, we can estimate all upstream production from direct suppliers and indirect suppliers-of-suppliers used as inputs in the company's operations. We can also estimate all downstream production of direct customers and indirect customers-of-customers that use the company's outputs in their processes. We convert these indirect production exposures into indirect emissions using scope 1 emissions of the upstream suppliers and downstream customers. To account for emissions generated by households, we incorporate household emissions data from the OECD TECO 2 [12] and International Energy Agency (IEA) Energy Efficiency Indicators [13] datasets into the downstream indirect emissions component. We find that household emissions from transportation and residential energy use contribute significantly to company indirect emissions.

In this way, the GMO Indirect Emissions model estimates indirect emissions in company value chains using a primarily bottom-up process that propagates direct scope 1 and household emissions through our supply chain model. This approach has many benefits. It allows us to consistently control double counting of emissions (see Appendix), making our estimates comparable across all companies. This consistency is critical for asset managers because it ensures fair comparisons of companies during portfolio construction. Our approach emphasizes bottom-up data more than other available solutions, distinguishing companies from their peers based on characteristics of their specific value chains. It also provides complete transparency into model estimates, allowing us to trace indirect emissions back to their origins.

Overall, the GMO Indirect Emissions model provides a novel solution to the problem of quantifying indirect emissions in company value chains that addresses the limitations of other scope 3 data.

