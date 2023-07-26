GF Score Analysis: Equinix Inc(EQIX)

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Equinix Inc(

EQIX, Financial) is a leading player in the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. As of July 19, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $812.73, with a market capitalization of $76.01 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 2.1% today and a 4.40% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into the company's GF Score of 92/100, which indicates the highest outperformance potential. The GF Score is a comprehensive stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus, which evaluates a company's financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum.

Financial Strength Analysis

Equinix Inc's Financial Strength Rank stands at 5/10. This rank measures the robustness of a company's financial situation, considering factors such as its debt burden, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z-Score. Equinix Inc's interest coverage is 3.58, indicating its ability to cover interest expenses with operating profits. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 2.26, suggesting a moderate level of debt relative to its revenue. Its Altman Z score of 2.59 indicates a fair level of financial stability.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The company's Profitability Rank is 9/10, reflecting its high profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. The Operating Margin is 17.80%, and the Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. However, the trend of the operating margin over the past five years shows a decrease of 3.60%. Despite this, the company has shown consistent profitability over the past nine years, with a Predictability Rank of 4.5.

Growth Rank Analysis

Equinix Inc's Growth Rank is 9/10, reflecting strong revenue and profitability growth. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate and 3-year revenue growth rate both stand at 6.40%, while its 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 4.80%. These figures indicate a consistent and robust growth trajectory for the company.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 6/10, which is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This proprietary metric is calculated based on historical multiples, along with an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

Equinix Inc's Momentum Rank is 9/10, indicating strong momentum in its stock price. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, reflecting the stock's performance over the past 12 months.

Competitor Analysis

Equinix Inc's main competitors in the REITs industry are American Tower Corp(

AMT, Financial), Crown Castle Inc(CCI, Financial), and Digital Realty Trust Inc(DLR, Financial). Both American Tower Corp(AMT) and Crown Castle Inc(CCI) have a GF Score of 88, while Digital Realty Trust Inc(DLR) has a GF Score of 79. Despite the stiff competition, Equinix Inc's GF Score of 92/100 indicates its superior potential for outperformance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equinix Inc's overall GF Score of 92/100 suggests a high potential for outperformance in the future. The GF Score is a valuable tool in stock performance analysis, providing a comprehensive view of a company's financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum. Investors should consider companies with high GF Scores for potential investment opportunities.

1681785592997740544.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.