Fund 1 Investments, LLC Reduces Stake in J.Jill Inc

50 minutes ago
On July 19, 2023,

Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in J.Jill Inc. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the implications of the transaction on both parties.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 19, 2023, with

Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its holdings in J.Jill Inc. Despite the reduction, the firm still holds a significant 1,108,100 shares in the company. The transaction had a 7.51% impact on the guru's portfolio and represented 10.47% of their holdings in the traded stock. The shares were traded at a price of $19.66.

Profile of the Guru

Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Rincon, Puerto Rico, is a well-known investment firm with a portfolio of 58 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Children's Place Inc, Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc, Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Tilly's Inc, and J.Jill Inc. The firm's equity stands at $290 million, with a strong focus on the Consumer Cyclical and Consumer Defensive sectors. 1681786160159916032.png

Overview of J.Jill Inc

J.Jill Inc, a national lifestyle brand based in the USA, offers apparel, footwear, and accessories under the J.Jill brand name. The company operates through two channels: its e-commerce platform and catalog (Direct), and its retail stores (Retail). The company's market capitalization stands at $217.211 million, with a PE percentage of 9.08. However, according to GuruFocus's GF Valuation, the stock is significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of 14.09 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 1.46. 1681786141734338561.png

Analysis of J.Jill Inc's Financial Health

J.Jill Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company's GF Score stands at 56/100, indicating a moderate future performance potential. The company's F Score is 7, while its Z Score is 1.58. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.09, and its ROA is 7.07. However, the company's growth indicators are less promising, with a revenue growth of -18.30% over the past three years and no growth in EBITDA or earnings over the same period.

Comparison with the Largest Guru

The largest guru holding shares in J.Jill Inc is

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC. A comparison of their investment with that of Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) reveals different investment strategies and portfolio compositions. However, the exact share percentage held by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is not available at this time.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Fund 1 Investments, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision to reduce its stake in J.Jill Inc is a significant move that reflects the firm's investment strategy. Despite the reduction, the firm still holds a substantial number of shares in J.Jill Inc. The transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio and the traded company's stock will be interesting to monitor in the coming months. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

