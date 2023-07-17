ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc. This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data and rankings are accurate as of July 19, 2023.

Based in Boston, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around a disciplined, research-driven approach to value investing. As of the latest data, the firm holds 912 stocks, with a total equity of $44.58 billion. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc( AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com Inc( AMZN, Financial), Microsoft Corp( MSFT, Financial), NVIDIA Corp( NVDA, Financial), and Exxon Mobil Corp( XOM, Financial), with a significant focus on the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on July 17, 2023, with ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its stake in GCM Grosvenor Inc by 37.58%, selling 1,562,655 shares at a price of $7.61 per share. This transaction had a -0.03% impact on the guru's portfolio, leaving the firm with a total of 2,595,986 shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc, which represents 0.04% of their portfolio and 6.20% of the company's total shares.

Profile: GCM Grosvenor Inc

GCM Grosvenor Inc, listed under the symbol GCMG, is a global alternative asset management firm based in the USA. The company, which went public on November 18, 2020, invests in alternative investments such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, ESG, and absolute return strategies on behalf of its clients. The company's offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. The company's market cap stands at $321.578 million, with a PE percentage of 76.80. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation cannot be evaluated.

Stock Performance Analysis

GCM Grosvenor Inc's stock performance is evaluated based on several metrics. The GF score, which is closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks, stands at 26/100. The company's rank balance sheet, rank profitability, and rank growth stand at 4/10, 5/10, and 0/10 respectively. However, the rank GF value and rank momentum are not applicable due to insufficient data. The company's F score is 4, and the Z score is 1.72, indicating financial stability.

Comparison with Other Gurus

Other gurus, such as John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in GCM Grosvenor Inc. Ariel Investment, LLC is the largest guru holder of the traded stock, although the exact share percentage is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction indicates a strategic shift in its investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. Despite the reduction, the firm still holds a significant stake in the company. The transaction's impact on the guru's portfolio and the stock's performance will be closely monitored by investors and market analysts alike.