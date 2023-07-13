In a recent transaction, MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a privately owned hedge fund sponsor, has significantly increased its stake in FibroGen Inc, a biotechnology company. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 13, 2023, with MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) adding 3,989,884 shares of FibroGen Inc to its portfolio. This move represents a 667.28% change in shares and was executed at a trade price of $2.67 per share. The total number of FibroGen Inc shares now held by the guru stands at 4,587,813, making up 0.01% of the guru's portfolio and 4.70% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. The impact of this trade on the guru's portfolio is 0.01%.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) was founded in 1989 by Israel Englander and Ronald Shear. Despite a rocky start, the company has grown into a large enterprise, managing over $173.39 billion in equity. The company's investment philosophy is broadly diversified, global in scope, and opportunistic, focusing on liquid asset classes. The company's top holdings include Amazon.com Inc( AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc( META, Financial), NVIDIA Corp( NVDA, Financial), Tesla Inc( TSLA, Financial), and Boston Scientific Corp( BSX, Financial). The company primarily invests in the Technology and Healthcare sectors.

Information about the Traded Stock: FibroGen Inc

FibroGen Inc is a US-based biotechnology company that focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company's business segments include Development and other revenue, Drug product revenue, Product revenue, net, and License revenue. As of July 19, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $232.246 million, with a current stock price of $2.38. The GF Value of the stock is 20.11, indicating a price to GF Value ratio of 0.12. The stock's performance has been less than stellar, with a gain percent of -10.86, an IPO percent of -89.65, and a YTD percent of -85.08. The GF Score of the stock is 53/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance and Potential

FibroGen Inc's balance sheet, profitability, and growth rank at 3/10, 2/10, and 2/10 respectively. The stock's F Score is 1, and its Z Score is -5.25, indicating potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 4.10, and its ROE and ROA stand at -705.02 and -48.14 respectively. The company's gross margin growth is 0.00, and its operating margin growth is -28.60. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is -20.20, and its EBITDA growth over the same period is -71.00.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding FibroGen Inc is Leucadia National. However, the exact share percentage held by Leucadia National is not available at this time. A comparison of the share percentage held by Leucadia National and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) will be provided once the data becomes available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of FibroGen Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite FibroGen Inc's less than stellar performance and potential financial distress, the guru's decision to increase its stake in the company may indicate a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, given the stock's current GF Score and other financial indicators, value investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before following suit.