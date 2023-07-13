MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC Acquires Significant Stake in FibroGen Inc

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a recent transaction,

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a privately owned hedge fund sponsor, has significantly increased its stake in FibroGen Inc, a biotechnology company. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of both the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 13, 2023, with

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) adding 3,989,884 shares of FibroGen Inc to its portfolio. This move represents a 667.28% change in shares and was executed at a trade price of $2.67 per share. The total number of FibroGen Inc shares now held by the guru stands at 4,587,813, making up 0.01% of the guru's portfolio and 4.70% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. The impact of this trade on the guru's portfolio is 0.01%.

Profile of the Guru: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) was founded in 1989 by Israel Englander and Ronald Shear. Despite a rocky start, the company has grown into a large enterprise, managing over $173.39 billion in equity. The company's investment philosophy is broadly diversified, global in scope, and opportunistic, focusing on liquid asset classes. The company's top holdings include Amazon.com Inc(AMZN, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc(META, Financial), NVIDIA Corp(NVDA, Financial), Tesla Inc(TSLA, Financial), and Boston Scientific Corp(BSX, Financial). The company primarily invests in the Technology and Healthcare sectors. 1681786640294477824.png

Information about the Traded Stock: FibroGen Inc

FibroGen Inc is a US-based biotechnology company that focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company's business segments include Development and other revenue, Drug product revenue, Product revenue, net, and License revenue. As of July 19, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $232.246 million, with a current stock price of $2.38. The GF Value of the stock is 20.11, indicating a price to GF Value ratio of 0.12. The stock's performance has been less than stellar, with a gain percent of -10.86, an IPO percent of -89.65, and a YTD percent of -85.08. The GF Score of the stock is 53/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1681786622753898496.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance and Potential

FibroGen Inc's balance sheet, profitability, and growth rank at 3/10, 2/10, and 2/10 respectively. The stock's F Score is 1, and its Z Score is -5.25, indicating potential financial distress. The company's cash to debt ratio is 4.10, and its ROE and ROA stand at -705.02 and -48.14 respectively. The company's gross margin growth is 0.00, and its operating margin growth is -28.60. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is -20.20, and its EBITDA growth over the same period is -71.00.

Comparison with the Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding FibroGen Inc is Leucadia National. However, the exact share percentage held by Leucadia National is not available at this time. A comparison of the share percentage held by Leucadia National and

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio) will be provided once the data becomes available.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of FibroGen Inc shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite FibroGen Inc's less than stellar performance and potential financial distress, the guru's decision to increase its stake in the company may indicate a belief in the company's long-term potential. However, given the stock's current GF Score and other financial indicators, value investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before following suit.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.