Is Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Fairly Valued? An In-Depth Analysis

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 19, 2023, Constellation Brands Inc (

STZ, Financial) is trading at $267.93, marking a 5.35% change for the day. With a market cap of $49.1 billion and sales of $9.6 billion, the company's financial metrics are noteworthy. According to the GuruFocus Value Line, the GF Value of Constellation Brands is $262.36, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

Constellation Brands is a leading provider of alcoholic beverages in the U.S., offering an array of products across beer, wine, and spirits categories. The company generates 80% of its revenue from Mexican beer imports, including popular brands like Modelo and Corona. In addition, Constellation Brands holds a 36% stake in Canopy Growth, a Canadian leader in medicinal and recreational cannabis products, and operates a 50/50 joint venture with glass manufacturer Owens-Illinois in Mexico.

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. Given Constellation Brands' current price and market cap, the stock appears to be fairly valued. As such, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1681786859891458048.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Financial strength is a critical factor in avoiding capital loss. A company's cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insights into its financial strength. Constellation Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, ranking below 95.17% of companies in the Beverages - Alcoholic industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability, especially consistent profitability over the long term, reduces investment risk. Constellation Brands has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 29.06%, ranking above 90.87% of companies in the industry, indicating fair profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Growth is a vital factor in company valuation. Unfortunately, the 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Constellation Brands is 4.1%, ranking below 56.35% of companies in the Beverages - Alcoholic industry. Similarly, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, ranking below all companies in the industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on profitability. For the past 12 months, Constellation Brands' ROIC is -40.74, and its WACC is 6.73, indicating challenges in generating cash flow relative to the capital invested in the business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Brands (

STZ, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks below the majority of companies in the Beverages - Alcoholic industry. For more detailed information about Constellation Brands stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.