Is Revvity Inc (RVTY) Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 19, 2023, the stock price of Revvity Inc (

RVTY, Financial) has seen a change of 3.48%, with the price per share standing at $126.53. With a market cap of $15.9 billion and sales reaching $3.4 billion, the company's GF Value, an intrinsic value indicator calculated by GuruFocus, is estimated at $116.28. This suggests that Revvity (RVTY) is fairly valued.

Revvity, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets, provides an extensive array of products and services. From genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software, Revvity's offerings span across two key segments - diagnostics and discovery & analytical solutions.

GF Value of Revvity (RVTY, Financial)

The GF Value of Revvity (RVTY) is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. Currently, the GF Value indicates that Revvity's stock is fairly valued. This implies that the long-term return of Revvity's stock is likely to align closely with the rate of its business growth.

1681787715680468992.png

Financial Strength of Revvity

To avoid potential capital loss, it's crucial to examine a company's financial strength before investing. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio can provide valuable insights. Revvity's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.55, ranking lower than 65.98% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. This suggests that Revvity's financial strength is fair.

1681787736027037696.png

Profitability and Growth of Revvity

Revvity has consistently demonstrated profitability over the past 10 years. With revenues of $3.4 billion and an EPS of $7.68 in the last 12 months, its operating margin of 17.11% ranks better than 78.51% of companies in the same industry. However, Revvity's 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 74.88% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. On a positive note, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 26.5% ranks better than 67.88% of its industry counterparts.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) offers another perspective on profitability. For Revvity, the ROIC stands at 3.58, while the WACC is 7.26, indicating that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

1681787752837808128.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revvity Inc (

RVTY, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Despite some challenges in revenue growth, its EBITDA growth rate outperforms a significant portion of the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Revvity's financials, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider checking out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.