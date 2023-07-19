Is Paramount Global (PARA) a Potential Value Trap? An In-depth Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 19, 2023, Paramount Global (

PARA, Financial) has seen a price change of 3.35%, with a stock price of $16.04. The company boasts a market cap of $10.6 billion and sales of $30.1 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) stands at $33.22, suggesting that the stock might be a potential value trap.

Paramount Global is a media conglomerate with a global reach, formed from the recombination of CBS and Viacom. The company operates a host of leading cable network properties, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT, and Paramount. Paramount Pictures, a subsidiary, produces original motion pictures and owns a library of 2,500 films. Paramount also operates several streaming services, most notably Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Paramount Global's Valuation

Based on the GuruFocus Value calculation, Paramount Global's stock appears to be a possible value trap. The GF Value is an estimate of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Paramount Global's Piotroski F-score is only 2 out of a total of 9, indicating the company is declining in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding, and efficiency. Additionally, Paramount Global has an Altman Z-score of 1.09, indicating a higher risk of bankruptcy.

1681787907452436480.png

Paramount Global's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Paramount Global has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which ranks worse than 84.96% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. GuruFocus ranks Paramount Global’s financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting a poor balance sheet.

1681787927182442496.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Paramount Global has been profitable 10 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $30.1 billion and EPS of $-0.78. Its operating margin is 2.47%, which ranks worse than 52.61% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. The average annual revenue growth of Paramount Global is 2%, which ranks better than 56.15% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -18.9%, which ranks worse than 79.4% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Paramount Global’s return on invested capital is 1.14, and its cost of capital is 6.87.

1681787943343095808.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Paramount Global (

PARA, Financial) appears to be a potential value trap. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 79.4% of companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about Paramount Global stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.