Centene Corp (CNC): An Undervalued Gem in the Healthcare Plans Industry?

2 hours ago
As of July 19, 2023, Centene Corp (

CNC, Financial) has seen a notable price change of 3.26%, bringing its stock price to $68.49. With a market cap of $37.6 billion and sales of $146.3 billion, the company's financial metrics are noteworthy. According to the GF Value, a unique measure of intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, GuruFocus's adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Centene's stock is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $90.63.

Centene is a managed-care organization with a primary focus on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and individual exchanges. As of September 2022, Centene served 23 million medical members, the majority of which were Medicaid members (70%). The company also caters to 4 million users through the Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program.

GuruFocus's estimate of the fair value at which Centene (

CNC, Financial) should ideally be traded is based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. A stock is considered overvalued if its price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, indicating likely poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. With a current price of $68.49 per share and a market cap of $37.6 billion, Centene stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Centene's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Centene has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.83, which is worse than 68.42% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Centene at 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

Centene's Profitability

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Centene has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $146.3 billion and EPS of $2.64. Its operating margin is 2.48%, which ranks worse than 60% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Centene's profitability at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of Centene

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. Centene’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 55.56% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Centene’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.1%, which ranks worse than 58.82% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Centene’s ROIC is 3.63, and its WACC is 5.25.

Conclusion

Overall, Centene (

CNC, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 58.82% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. To learn more about Centene stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

