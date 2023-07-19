Unveiling the Undervalued Status of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 19, 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) has experienced a day's change of 3.24%, with a current stock price of $397.07. The company, boasting a market cap of $11.6 billion, has a GF Value of $612.23, indicating that it is significantly undervalued. Despite a negative EPS of $-6.54, Bio-Rad Laboratories has maintained a steady sales figure of $2.8 billion.

Headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad Laboratories is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. With major markets across the Americas, Europe and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, the company owns a 37% stake in Sartorius AG, a renowned laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.

GF Value: A Beacon of Fair Value

The GF Value of Bio-Rad Laboratories (

BIO, Financial) indicates a significant undervaluation. The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The stock's current price of $397.07 per share suggests a promising future return given its undervalued status.

1681788267701207040.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Examining a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. Bio-Rad Laboratories' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.34, which is lower than 60.81% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, the overall financial strength of Bio-Rad Laboratories is rated 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1681788287993249792.png

Profitability is another critical factor for potential investors. Bio-Rad Laboratories' operating margin of 14.16% ranks better than 72.96% of companies in its industry. The company's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth and Value Creation

Growth is a vital factor in a company's valuation. Bio-Rad Laboratories' 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 50.56% of companies in its industry. However, the company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate profitability. Bio-Rad Laboratories' ROIC stands at 2.73, while its WACC is at 8.02. This indicates that the company may be creating value for its shareholders.

1681788304514613248.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (

BIO, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. Despite its fair financial condition and profitability, its growth ranks lower than many companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Bio-Rad Laboratories stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.