Assessing the Fair Value of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 19, 2023, the stock of Constellation Brands Inc (

STZ, Financial) is trading at $267.93, reflecting a 5.35% change for the day. With a market cap of $49.1 billion, the company seems fairly valued according to the GuruFocus Value at $262.36. This assessment is based on the company's historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business growth estimates.

Constellation Brands is the leading provider of alcoholic beverages across beer, wine, and spirits categories in the U.S., contributing 80% of its revenue from Mexican beer imports under popular brands like Modelo and Corona. The remaining revenue is generated from select wine and spirits brands. Besides, Constellation Brands owns a 36% stake in no-moat Canopy Growth, a leader in medicinal and recreational cannabis products in Canada, and has a 50/50 joint venture with glass manufacturer Owens-Illinois in Mexico.

GF Value of Constellation Brands (STZ, Financial)

Given that the stock of Constellation Brands (STZ) is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is expected to align with the rate of its business growth. The GF Value Line, which represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded, suggests that the current stock price is not significantly above or below the fair value.

1681793571797073920.jpg

Financial Strength of Constellation Brands

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. Constellation Brands' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02 is lower than 95.17% of companies in the Beverages - Alcoholic industry, indicating poor financial strength.

Profitability of Constellation Brands

Investing in profitable companies is less risky, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Constellation Brands has been profitable for 7 out of the past 10 years. With operating margins of 29.06%, the company outperforms 90.87% of companies in the Beverages - Alcoholic industry. However, the company had an EPS of $-1.83 over the past 12 months.

Growth Prospects of Constellation Brands

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Constellation Brands' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 4.1%, which is lower than 56.35% of companies in the Beverages - Alcoholic industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0%, which ranks lower than all companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability. For Constellation Brands, the ROIC is -40.74, and the WACC is 6.73, indicating a negative return on invested capital over the past 12 months.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Constellation Brands (

STZ, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is weak, and its profitability is moderate. Its growth ranks lower than all companies in the Beverages - Alcoholic industry. To learn more about Constellation Brands stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.