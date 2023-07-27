As of July 19, 2023, the stock price of Centene Corp ( CNC, Financial) has seen a change of 3.26%, trading at $68.49 per share. Despite this change, the GF Value, GuruFocus' unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, estimates Centene's fair value at $90.63. This suggests that Centene (CNC) is modestly undervalued, potentially offering higher future returns than its business growth.

Centene is a managed-care organization with a key focus on government-sponsored healthcare plans. As of September 2022, the company served 23 million medical members, primarily in Medicaid, individual exchanges, and Medicare Advantage. Centene also serves 4 million users through the Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program. With a market cap of $37.6 billion and sales reaching $146.3 billion, Centene's operations present a compelling case for investors.

Financial Strength and Risk Factors

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Hence, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Centene's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.83, trailing 68.42% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. This gives Centene a fair financial strength rank of 6 out of 10.

Profitability Analysis

Centene has been consistently profitable over the past decade, with an EPS of $2.64 and an operating margin of 2.48%. However, this ranks lower than 60% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Despite this, Centene's overall profitability is strong, with a rank of 8 out of 10.

Growth Metrics

The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Centene is 11.8%, ranking lower than 55.56% of companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.1%, trailing 58.82% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Centene's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.63, and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is 5.25. This comparison is crucial as a higher ROIC than WACC indicates the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centene Corp ( CNC, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. With fair financial strength and strong profitability, it may offer higher future returns despite its lower growth rank within the Healthcare Plans industry. For a more detailed financial outlook, check out Centene's 30-Year Financials here.

