Insider Sell: Megan Meyer Sells 39,579 Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2023, Megan Meyer, President, Sell Direct & Svcs. of Opendoor Technologies Inc (

OPEN, Financial), sold 39,579 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been occurring over the past year.

Megan Meyer is a key executive at Opendoor Technologies Inc, a leading digital platform for residential real estate. The company simplifies the process of buying and selling homes by offering an online end-to-end experience that includes discovery, financing, closing, and ownership services. Meyer's role as President, Sell Direct & Svcs. places her in a strategic position within the company, making her trading activities of particular interest to investors.

Over the past year, Meyer has sold a total of 85,892 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of her transactions during this period. The insider transaction history for Opendoor Technologies Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

1681846605793198080.png

The stock was trading at $4.35 per share on the day of Meyer's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $2.73 billion. The relationship between insider sell activities and the stock price is often closely watched by investors. In this case, the consistent insider selling could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, which may negatively impact the stock price. However, it's also important to note that insider selling can occur for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning, and does not necessarily reflect the executive's outlook on the company.

Despite the insider selling trend, Opendoor Technologies Inc continues to be a major player in the digital real estate market. Investors should consider the company's business performance, market position, and growth prospects, in addition to insider trading activities, when making investment decisions.

As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. Insider trading activities are just one piece of the puzzle and should be analyzed in the context of other relevant information.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.