Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Stake in Slam Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 10, 2023, Toronto Dominion Bank, a renowned financial institution, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a substantial stake in Slam Corp (

SLAMU, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both entities involved, and the potential implications for investors.

Transaction Details

The transaction saw Toronto Dominion Bank purchase 1,598,999 shares of Slam Corp at a price of $10.67 per share. This acquisition had a 0.03% impact on the bank's portfolio, increasing its total holdings in Slam Corp to 1,598,999 shares, which now represent 0.03% of its portfolio. As of the transaction date, Toronto Dominion Bank holds a 6.20% stake in Slam Corp.

Profile of Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank, also known as TD Bank Group, is a global banking and financial services company based in Toronto. The bank's history dates back to 1855 and it has since grown into a financial powerhouse with total assets exceeding $680 billion. The bank's investment portfolio is diverse, with 1,409 stocks and a total equity of $61.29 billion. Its top holdings include Apple Inc (

AAPL, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), INVESCO QQQ Trust (QQQ, Financial), Royal Bank of Canada (RY, Financial), and Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial). The bank's primary investment sectors are Financial Services and Technology.1681847403788894208.png

Overview of Slam Corp

Slam Corp is a US-based blank check company that went public on February 23, 2021. Despite its relatively short history, the company has seen a 4.18% increase in its stock price since its IPO, with a year-to-date increase of 6.04%. As of the transaction date, Slam Corp's stock price stands at $10.71. However, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated.1681847384188911616.png

Analysis of Slam Corp's Stock

Slam Corp's stock has a GF Score of 21/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock ranks 5/10 in balance sheet strength, 2/10 in profitability, and 0/10 in both growth and momentum. The company's F Score is 2, suggesting weak business operations. Additionally, the company's Z Score is not available due to insufficient data.

Financial Health of Slam Corp

Slam Corp's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio of 0.00, a return on equity (ROE) of 2.81%, and a return on assets (ROA) of 2.66%. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are not available due to insufficient data. Similarly, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth over the past three years are not available.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

Slam Corp's stock has an RSI of 86.35 for 5 days, 77.32 for 9 days, and 70.66 for 14 days. The stock's momentum index is 3.64 for 6 - 1 month and 6.88 for 12 - 1 month. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toronto Dominion Bank's acquisition of Slam Corp shares represents a strategic move in the bank's investment portfolio. Despite Slam Corp's low GF Score and F Score, the bank's investment could potentially yield significant returns given the right market conditions. However, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 20, 2023.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.