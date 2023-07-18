First Solar Inc CEO Mark Widmar Sells 6142 Shares

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2023, Mark Widmar, the CEO of First Solar Inc (

FSLR, Financial), sold 6142 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at First Solar Inc, which we will explore in more detail in this article.

Who is Mark Widmar?

Mark Widmar is the Chief Executive Officer of First Solar Inc. He has been with the company since 2011, initially serving as the Chief Financial Officer before taking on the role of CEO in 2016. Widmar has been instrumental in guiding the company through various market conditions and has played a significant role in its growth and development.

About First Solar Inc

First Solar Inc is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation. First Solar has developed, financed, engineered, constructed, and currently operates many of the world's largest grid-connected PV power plants.

1681890420226785280.png

Insider Selling Trend

Over the past year, Mark Widmar has sold a total of 104882 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at First Solar Inc, which has seen 4 insider buys and 25 insider sells over the same period. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

Stock Valuation

On the day of Widmar's recent sale, shares of First Solar Inc were trading at $206.76, giving the company a market cap of $21.213 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 509.18, significantly higher than the industry median of 24.69 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1681890439642218496.png

According to GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, First Solar Inc is significantly overvalued. With a price of $206.76 and a GuruFocus Value of $90.21, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.29.

Conclusion

The recent sale of shares by CEO Mark Widmar, along with the broader trend of insider selling at First Solar Inc, could be a signal to investors that the stock is currently overvalued. However, investors should also consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.