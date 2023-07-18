Insider Buying: Laton Spahr Acquires 10,000 Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ)

1 hours ago
In a recent transaction dated July 18, 2023, Laton Spahr, President of the Adviser, purchased 10,000 shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (

PGZ, Financial). This move has sparked interest among investors and market analysts, prompting a closer look at the insider trading dynamics of PGZ.

Who is Laton Spahr?

Laton Spahr is the President of the Adviser at Principal Real Estate Income Fund. With a wealth of experience in the financial sector, Spahr's role involves overseeing the fund's investment strategies and ensuring they align with the company's objectives. His recent acquisition of PGZ shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future performance.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (

PGZ, Financial) is a company that aims to provide high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund invests primarily in higher-yielding debt and equity commercial real estate-related investments.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Laton Spahr has been an active participant in the stock market, purchasing a total of 25,627 shares and selling 2,000 shares. His recent acquisition of 10,000 PGZ shares is a significant move that could signal his confidence in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Principal Real Estate Income Fund shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, compared to 1 insider sell. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

1681938663811842048.png

The relationship between insider trading and stock price is complex. While insider buying can be a bullish signal, it's important to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and the insider's track record. In this case, Spahr's consistent buying activity could be interpreted as a positive sign for PGZ.

Valuation

On the day of Spahr's recent buy, shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund were trading at $9.71 each, giving the stock a market cap of $64.862 million. While this is below the billion-dollar mark, it's worth noting that the company's market cap can fluctuate based on stock price and outstanding shares.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Laton Spahr in Principal Real Estate Income Fund warrants attention from investors. However, it's crucial to consider this information as part of a broader investment strategy, taking into account other key financial indicators and market trends.

