Saba Capital Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP &amp; Energy Infrastructure Fund

1 hours ago
On July 18, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 18, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) reducing its holdings in CEN by 2,707 shares. This change represents a -0.34% decrease in the guru's stake in the company. The shares were traded at a price of $20.24 each. Following the transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 800,722 shares in CEN, representing 0.31% of its portfolio and 16.24% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based in New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1681938826391453696.png

Overview of the Traded Company: Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (

CEN, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end management investment company. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure companies. The company's market capitalization stands at $99.782 million. 1681938808511135744.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

The current price of CEN is $20.24, with a PE percentage of 749.63. The GF Value of the stock is not available, hence the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock has seen no gain since the transaction and has decreased by 89.88% since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 18.5%.

Evaluation of the Stock's Performance

The GF Score of CEN is 38/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's F Score is 5, and it has a Z Score and Cash to Debt ratio of 0.00. The stock's ROE and ROA are 0.16 and 0.13 respectively, ranking 747 and 741 in these categories.

Analysis of the Stock's Growth and Profitability

CEN's ranks in terms of balance sheet, profitability, and growth are 3/10, 2/10, and 0/10 respectively. The stock's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction has slightly reduced its stake in CEN. Despite the stock's poor performance indicators, the guru's continued investment may suggest potential value. However, investors should conduct their own research before making investment decisions. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 20, 2023.

