Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 17, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 1,454,308 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's financial health and performance.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 17, 2023, with

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 28,933 shares of MPA to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $11.6 each, resulting in a 2.03% change in the guru's holdings. Following the transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 1,454,308 shares of MPA, accounting for 0.32% of its portfolio and 11.06% of MPA's total shares.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1681938821928714240.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial) is a U.S.-based closed-end fund with the objective of providing shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. The fund operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $153.681 million. The current price of MPA shares is $11.69, with a PE percentage of 0.00. According to GuruFocus valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of $35.38 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.33.1681938802253234176.png

GuruFocus Valuation and Performance of the Stock

Since the transaction, MPA's price has increased by 0.78%. However, since its IPO, the stock has seen a decrease of 22.07%. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at 4.94%. The GF Score of the stock is 55/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Analysis of the Stock's Financial Health

MPA's financial health is reflected in its F Score of 4 and a Z Score of 0.00. The stock's Cash to Debt ratio is also 0.00. The Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) stand at -11.33 and -6.94, respectively, with respective ranks of 1189 and 1125.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day values are 59.23, 53.88, and 53.60, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 1.57, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -10.86. The stock's Rank RSI 14 Day and Rank Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month are 788 and 416, respectively.

Transaction Analysis

The acquisition of MPA shares by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) signifies the guru's confidence in the stock's potential despite its current undervaluation. The transaction has increased the guru's stake in MPA, making it a significant part of its portfolio. This move could influence other investors to consider MPA as a potential investment opportunity.

All data and rankings are accurate as of July 20, 2023, and are based on the provided relative data.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.