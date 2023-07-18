Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and financial health. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 20, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On July 18, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 30,912 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $30.54 each. This transaction increased the guru's total holdings in the company to 2,337,422 shares, representing 1.36% of its portfolio and 18.28% of the traded stock. The trade had a minor impact of 0.02% on the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru: Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1681939576899239936.png

Overview of the Traded Stock: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company, which operates in a single segment, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company went public on June 10, 2011, and currently has a market capitalization of $396.725 million. The stock's current price is $31.03.1681939559501266944.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance

Since its IPO, the stock has experienced a price change of -67.18%. However, it has gained 1.6% since the transaction and 12.47% year-to-date. The stock's PE percentage is 2.77. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. The stock's GF Score is 38/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

The stock's F score is 4, and its Z score is not applicable due to insufficient data. The cash to debt ratio is also not available. The stock's ROE and ROA are 34.07 and 23.49, respectively, with ranks of 81 and 69. Unfortunately, data for gross margin growth and operating margin growth is not available.

Growth and Predictability of the Traded Stock

Due to insufficient data, the revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth over the past three years cannot be evaluated. The stock's rank predictability is also not available.

Momentum and RSI of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI over 5, 9, and 14 days are 72.28, 68.21, and 64.94, respectively. The momentum index over 6 and 12 months are 0.10 and 16.40, respectively. The stock's RSI and momentum index ranks are 1445 and 462.

Transaction Analysis

The recent transaction by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has slightly increased its exposure to the Asset Management industry through ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential and the lack of financial data, the guru's increased stake could indicate a belief in the company's long-term prospects. However, investors should conduct their own research before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.