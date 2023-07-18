Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, has recently increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc ( EMO, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and financial health. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 20, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

On July 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 30,912 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $30.54 each. This transaction increased the guru's total holdings in the company to 2,337,422 shares, representing 1.36% of its portfolio and 18.28% of the traded stock. The trade had a minor impact of 0.02% on the guru's portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of the Traded Stock: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc ( EMO, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company, which operates in a single segment, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company went public on June 10, 2011, and currently has a market capitalization of $396.725 million. The stock's current price is $31.03.

Analysis of the Traded Stock's Performance

Since its IPO, the stock has experienced a price change of -67.18%. However, it has gained 1.6% since the transaction and 12.47% year-to-date. The stock's PE percentage is 2.77. Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated. The stock's GF Score is 38/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of the Traded Stock

The stock's F score is 4, and its Z score is not applicable due to insufficient data. The cash to debt ratio is also not available. The stock's ROE and ROA are 34.07 and 23.49, respectively, with ranks of 81 and 69. Unfortunately, data for gross margin growth and operating margin growth is not available.

Growth and Predictability of the Traded Stock

Due to insufficient data, the revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth over the past three years cannot be evaluated. The stock's rank predictability is also not available.

Momentum and RSI of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI over 5, 9, and 14 days are 72.28, 68.21, and 64.94, respectively. The momentum index over 6 and 12 months are 0.10 and 16.40, respectively. The stock's RSI and momentum index ranks are 1445 and 462.

Transaction Analysis

The recent transaction by Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has slightly increased its exposure to the Asset Management industry through ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential and the lack of financial data, the guru's increased stake could indicate a belief in the company's long-term prospects. However, investors should conduct their own research before making investment decisions.