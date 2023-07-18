On July 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added a significant number of shares to its portfolio from PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on July 18, 2023, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) adding 99,718 shares of NRGX to its portfolio. This addition had a 0.03% impact on the guru's portfolio, bringing the total number of NRGX shares held by the guru to 5,417,719. The shares were traded at a price of $16.09 each, making NRGX account for 1.66% of the guru's portfolio and the guru holding 12.12% of NRGX's total shares.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a well-known investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $5.24 billion, with a strong focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of the Traded Company: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities ( NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to provide high current income. As of the transaction date, the company's market capitalization was $717.994 million, and the stock price was $16.06. The company's PE percentage stood at 4.77. However, due to insufficient data, the GF valuation could not be evaluated.

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock's price has decreased by 0.19%, and the year-to-date price change ratio is 10%. The GF score of the stock is 38/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's rank in terms of balance sheet, profitability, and growth are 4/10, 1/10, and 0/10 respectively. However, the stock's momentum rank is 10/10, indicating strong recent performance.

Financial Health of the Traded Company

The company's ROE and ROA are 20.87 and 15.03 respectively. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth has been 51.80%. However, the company's F score is 2, and the Z score is not available due to insufficient data. The company's cash to debt ratio is also not available.

Stock's Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI over 5, 9, and 14 days are 67.95, 65.42, and 63.75 respectively. The stock's momentum index over 6 and 12 months are 1.69 and 16.21 respectively. The stock's rank in terms of RSI and momentum index are 1433 and 403 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NRGX shares is a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's poor future performance potential, its strong momentum indicates recent robust performance. However, the company's financial health and predictability are areas of concern. Value investors should keep a close eye on this transaction and its potential implications.