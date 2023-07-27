Petrobras: A High-Yield Energy Stock That Is Undervalued

The company has a very high dividend yield, while its fundamentals and valuation are strong

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • With a forward dividend yield of nearly 43%, this stock generates significant passive income.
  • Petrobras is working on a new policy for second-quarter dividends.
  • The energy company is highly profitable and has a lot of revenue growth.
Article's Main Image

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (

PBR, Financial), also known as simply Petrobas, is an integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company focuses on the exploration and production of oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. However, it explores and sells oil and gas not only In Brazil, but also internationally. The business segments include Exploration and Production, Refining, Transportation and Marketing and Gas and Power.

1682033608979644416.png

The energy company was founded in 1953 and now, after 70 years of business, its shares are very interesting to watch for two main reasons: a very high dividend yield and a very attractive valuation.

A massive forward dividend yield is ideal for passive income generation

Petrobras shares closed on July 19 at $13.53 with a forward dividend yield of 42.86%, a market capitalization of $88.24 billion and gains of nearly 43% so far in 2023. Receiving a high dividend and getting such a significant stock price appreciation is an ideal scenario in investing as total return expands.

1682034608629088256.png

Looking at dividend growth, it is impressive to note the one-year growth rate is 63.6% and the three-year growth rate is 217.1%. What is also interesting is that the payout ratio of 0.97 is considered too high. The frequency of dividends also fluctuated from quarterly to semi-annually to annually and then back to semi-annually in 2020 and 2021. They returned to a quarterly rate in November of 2022.

Income investors need to have a stable dividend frequency to generate passive income, so it is good to see that Petrobras has returned to a quarterly dividend distribution. The company has not reduced it dividend since 2020.

However, Chief Financial Officer Sergio Caetano Leite told reporters earlier this week the company will likely base its second-quarter dividends on a new policy that is being prepared by a working group. He noted studies for the new policy should be completed by the end of the month and will then be voted on by the board of directors.

"Petrobras will have dividends in line with those of its peers," he said.

What will this new policy be, and what are the odds of a dividend decrease for Petrobras? A first estimate is that, as the energy sector's average yield is 4.24%, Petrobras will reduce its dividend.

Will this potential dividend cut be a bad thing for the stock? Not necessarily, as the company generates a lot of positive free cash flow. It has a three-year  growth rate of 211.1%, which is highly impressive and can support future special dividends.

Strong fundamentals and attractive valuation

Petrobas has a GF Score of 92  out of 100, which means it has high outperformance potential on the back of solid ratings for four of the five criteria.

1682041804247007232.png

The company's net margin for the quarter that ended in March was 27.42%, which is ranked better than 79.07% of 965 companies in the oil and gas industry.

While energy companies tend to have a lot of debt, Petrobas' debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67 is well below the 1 threshold and its interest coverage ratio of 16.09 is very healthy.

Turning my focus to valuation, Petrobas shares trade with a price-sales ratio of 0.65, a price-to-free cash flow ratio of 2.05 and a PEG ratio of 0.07. Since each of these metrics are well below the industry median, I see a lot of value in the stock.

Further, based on historical ratios, past financial performance and future earnings projections, the GF Value of $17.86 indicates the shares are modestly undervalued.

1682042281772711936.png

The GF Value indicates there could be 32% upside potential on the horizon, which is very significant.

Top business risks

There are some risks that also need to be considered: commodity price volatility, regulatory and political uncertainty and debt concerns.

As an oil and gas company, Petrobras is highly exposed to fluctuations in global commodity prices. Changes in international oil prices can significantly impact the company's revenue and profitability. Sudden drops can lead to lower revenue and cash flows, affecting the company's ability to fund its operations and investments. Additionally, fluctuations in natural gas prices can also impact the company's overall profitability.

Petrobras is a state-controlled company and, as such, it is susceptible to regulatory and political risks. Changes in government policies, regulations or tax laws could affect its operations, pricing mechanisms and profitability. Political instability, corruption investigations or any form of government interference can also pose challenges to the company's business environment.

Like many capital-intensive companies in the oil and gas industry, Petrobras has a significant amount of debt on its balance sheet. The company's ability to manage and refinance its debt depends on various factors, including interest rates, credit market conditions and financial performance. A deterioration in the company's financial health or an increase in borrowing costs could lead to increased financial leverage and affect the company's credit rating.

Despite the above risks, I believe Petrobras is well-positioned for future growth. Even with a potential dividend cut, the stock should continue to perform well throughout 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.