On July 10, 2023, Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a substantial stake in Quotient Technology Inc. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the profiles of both the guru and the traded company, and the potential implications of this deal on the stock market.

Details of the Transaction

Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 5,308,446 shares of Quotient Technology Inc on July 10, 2023. This transaction, priced at $3.79 per share, resulted in a 0.42% impact on the guru's portfolio. The total shares of Quotient Technology Inc held by Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio) now stand at 5,308,446, making up 0.42% of the guru's portfolio and 5.38% of the company's total shares.

Profile of the Guru

Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio), based in Evanston, Illinois, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm holds 567 stocks, with a total equity of $4.8 billion. Its top holdings include Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial), Encompass Health Corp ( EHC, Financial), McKesson Corp ( MCK, Financial), Univar Solutions Inc ( UNVR, Financial), and Churchill Capital Corp VII ( CVII, Financial). The firm's preferred sectors are Healthcare and Financial Services.

Overview of Quotient Technology Inc

Quotient Technology Inc, listed under the symbol QUOT, is a US-based promotions and media technology company. Since its IPO on March 7, 2014, the company has been delivering targeted digital promotions and media for advertisers and retailers. The company's market capitalization stands at $384.801 million, with a current stock price of $3.9. However, according to GuruFocus valuation, the stock is modestly overvalued with a GF Value of $3.30.

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 2.9%, with a year-to-date increase of 14.04%. However, the stock has seen a significant decrease of 85.64% since its IPO. The stock's GF Score stands at 59/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The stock's F Score is 4, and its Z Score is -0.55, suggesting potential financial distress. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 0.58, ranking 646th in the industry.

Industry Context and Comparison

Quotient Technology Inc operates in the diversified media industry. Despite its modest performance, the company's growth and profitability ranks are low compared to industry averages, with ranks of 1/10 and 3/10 respectively. The company's revenue growth over the past three years stands at -14.30%, with an EBITDA growth of 0.00%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magnetar Financial LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of a stake in Quotient Technology Inc is a significant move that could potentially influence both the guru's portfolio and the stock's performance. However, given the stock's current performance and future potential, it remains to be seen how this transaction will play out in the long run. As of July 20, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.