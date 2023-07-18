On July 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, reduced its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp ( PMGMU, Financial). This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's financial health and performance.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued assets and capitalizing on market inefficiencies. As of the date of this article, Saba Capital Management holds 762 stocks, with a total equity of $5.24 billion. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Transaction Details

The transaction took place on July 18, 2023, with Saba Capital Management reducing its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. The shares were traded at a price of $7.34 each. However, the exact number of shares traded and the impact on the guru's portfolio are not available due to insufficient data.

About Priveterra Acquisition Corp

Priveterra Acquisition Corp ( PMGMU, Financial), a US-based company, is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company went public on February 9, 2021. As of the date of this article, the company's market capitalization is not available, and its current stock price is $8.62. The company's PE percentage is also not available due to insufficient data.

Financial Health and Performance of Priveterra Acquisition Corp

Priveterra Acquisition Corp's GF Valuation and GF Value are not available due to insufficient data. The stock has gained 17.44% since the transaction and has decreased by 17.12% since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio is -14.4%. The GF Score of the stock is 24/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Rankings and Scores of Priveterra Acquisition Corp

The stock's rank balance sheet is 8/10, while its rank profitability is 2/10. The stock's rank growth, GF Value, and momentum are all 0/10 due to insufficient data. The stock's F Score is 3, and its Z Score is not available. The cash to debt ratio is 3.05, ranking 412.

Industry and Performance Indicators of Priveterra Acquisition Corp

Priveterra Acquisition Corp operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry. The company's interest coverage is not available due to insufficient data. The company's ROE is 1.50, ranking 299, and its ROA is 1.42, ranking 272. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year growth rates are not available due to insufficient data.

Momentum and Predictability of Priveterra Acquisition Corp

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 26.25, RSI 9 Day is 21.64, and RSI 14 Day is 21.95. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -3.72, and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -1.22. The stock's rank RSI 14 Day is 373, and rank Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 605.

In conclusion, this transaction reflects Saba Capital Management's investment strategy and market outlook. However, the impact of this transaction on the guru's portfolio and the stock's performance is not clear due to insufficient data. All data and rankings are accurate as of July 20, 2023.