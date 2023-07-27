Global cruise vacation company, Royal Caribbean Group ( RCL, Financial), was one of the top 3 performers in the S&P500 during the quarter. Shares surged following a significant top- and bottom-line earnings beat, as stronger than anticipated consumer demand is driving a record WAVE season. Forward booking trends are also ahead of historical ranges at record pricing.

Improved Revenue and Earnings Outlook

These factors combined with further improvement in onboard spend and solid cost containment led management to increase RCL’s full-year 2023 guidance. We believe the revised revenue and earnings outlook lays the foundation for Royal Caribbean Group ( RCL, Financial) to exceed its three-year strategic imperative, the Trifecta Program.

Insights from John Rogers' Ariel Fund

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.