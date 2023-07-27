John Rogers Comments on Masco

Branded home improvement and building products manufacturer Masco Corp ( MAS, Financial), was a significant contributor to relative results this quarter. The company has been successful in raising prices to offset cost input inflation. This strategy, coupled with operational improvements, has helped to neutralize the impact of lower sales volume.

Financial Stability and Shareholder Returns

In addition to its pricing and operational strategies, Masco Corp's management has demonstrated financial stability. They have effectively utilized the company's strong cash position to return capital to shareholders. This has been achieved through the distribution of dividends and the implementation of aggressive share repurchase programs.

Future Expectations for Masco Corp

Looking ahead, we anticipate that the company will further enhance its operating profitability. This expectation is based on the company's ability to leverage its scale, technological expertise, and the strategic positioning of its supply chain.

Source of Information

This information is derived from John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.