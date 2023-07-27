Also in the quarter, live entertainment business, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ( MSGE, Financial) completedits spin- off from Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) in the quarter. The company’s portfolio includes a collection of venues, such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theater. MSGE also features the original production of the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes. In our view, MSGE’s assets are stable cash flow generators and should enable deleveraging. At current valuation levels, the company is trading at an attractive 40% discount to our estimate of private market value2.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund second-quarter 2023 commentary.