Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial), a leading player in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, is currently trading at $263.41 with a market capitalization of $74.81 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.34% today and a 2.64% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into BDX's GF Score and its individual components to provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's performance and potential.

BDX's GF Score Analysis

BDX boasts a GF Score of 84 out of 100, indicating good outperformance potential. This score is a result of GuruFocus's proprietary ranking system, which evaluates a company's valuation across five key aspects: Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank. A higher GF Score generally correlates with higher returns, making it a valuable tool for investors. BDX's score of 84 suggests it has a good potential to outperform in the future. However, when compared to its competitors like ResMed Inc ( RMD, Financial) and Intuitive Surgical Inc ( ISRG, Financial) with GF Scores of 97, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc ( WST, Financial) with a GF Score of 95, BDX's performance potential seems relatively moderate.

Financial Strength Analysis

BDX's Financial Strength Rank stands at 5 out of 10, indicating moderate financial stability. This rank is determined by factors such as interest coverage (5.85), debt to revenue ratio (0.97), and Altman Z score (2.44). While the company's financial situation is not weak, there is room for improvement.

Profitability Rank Analysis

With a Profitability Rank of 8 out of 10, BDX demonstrates high profitability and consistency. This rank is based on factors such as Operating Margin (13.16%), Piotroski F-Score (6), and a consistent profitability record over the past 10 years. Despite a negative trend in the 5-year average operating margin (-4.70%), BDX's overall profitability is commendable.

Growth Rank Analysis

BDX's Growth Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating steady revenue and profitability growth. This rank is calculated using parameters like 5-year revenue growth rate (3.20%), 3-year revenue growth rate (1.40%), and 5-year EBITDA growth rate (3.50%). These figures suggest that BDX has been successful in maintaining a consistent growth trajectory over the years.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The company's GF Value Rank is 5 out of 10, indicating a moderate valuation. This rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business' performance.

Momentum Rank Analysis

BDX's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong stock price momentum. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators, suggesting that BDX's stock price has a strong upward trend.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial) presents a good outperformance potential with a GF Score of 84. While its Financial Strength and GF Value Rank are moderate, the company excels in Profitability, Growth, and Momentum ranks. These factors, combined with its steady growth and high profitability, make BDX a stock worth considering for future investment.