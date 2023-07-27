Medtronic PLC (MDT): An Undervalued Gem in the Medical Device Industry?

2 hours ago
As of July 20, 2023, Medtronic PLC (

MDT, Financial) is experiencing a positive change in its stock price by 3.75%, trading at $89.35 per share. With a market capitalization of $118.9 billion, the company's earnings per share stand at $2.82. According to GuruFocus's unique GF Value indicator, the current intrinsic worth of the stock is estimated at $108.48, suggesting that Medtronic PLC (MDT) is modestly undervalued.

Medtronic PLC, a leading player in the medical device industry, specializes in the development and manufacture of therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. With an impressive portfolio that includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools, Medtronic PLC has a significant global footprint, with foreign sales accounting for approximately 50% of the company's total sales.

Is Medtronic PLC (MDT, Financial) Undervalued?

The GF Value of Medtronic PLC (MDT) suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line, which represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded, is calculated based on historical trading multiples, past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. A stock is considered overvalued if its price is significantly above the GF Value Line, and undervalued if it is significantly below. Given Medtronic PLC's current price and market cap, the stock appears to be undervalued, potentially promising higher future returns.

1682148408996921344.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investors should carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Medtronic PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which ranks lower than 81.86% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This suggests a fair balance sheet, with GuruFocus ranking Medtronic PLC’s financial strength as 6 out of 10.

1682148429532233728.png

Profitability is another crucial factor for investors. Medtronic PLC has been profitable over the past 10 years, with a revenue of $31.2 billion in the past twelve months and an operating margin of 18.67%, ranking better than 81.24% of companies in the industry. This indicates fair profitability, with a rank of 7 out of 10.

Growth Prospects and Valuation

Medtronic PLC’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 60.83% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.1%, which ranks lower than 57.92% of companies in the industry. This suggests that growth may be a concern for the company.

Comparing the company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. However, Medtronic PLC’s ROIC was 5.45, while its WACC came in at 6.52 over the past 12 months.

1682148446221369344.png

Conclusion

The stock of Medtronic PLC (

MDT, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. While the company's financial condition and profitability are fair, its growth ranks lower than many companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about Medtronic PLC stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

