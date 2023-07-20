Is Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 20, 2023, Bio-Techne Corp (

TECH, Financial) has seen a 3.62% gain in its stock price, which now stands at $86.92. With a market cap of $13.7 billion and sales of $1.1 billion, Bio-Techne's earnings per share (EPS) is currently $1.67. According to the unique GuruFocus GF Value indicator, the fair value of the stock is estimated at $107.12, suggesting that Bio-Techne (TECH) is modestly undervalued.

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a prominent player in the life sciences industry, manufacturing consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates in two main segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The United States accounts for about 55% of its revenue, with operations also extending to EMEA, the U.K., APAC, and other global regions.

GuruFocus GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric from GuruFocus that estimates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this method, Bio-Techne (

TECH, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued, with the potential for higher future returns due to its relative undervaluation.

1682148686999584768.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength. Bio-Techne has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which is lower than 89.78% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, its overall financial strength is rated 8 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position.

1682148712823914496.png

Profitability

Profitable companies are typically safer investments. Bio-Techne has been profitable for the past ten years, with an operating margin of 25.3%, ranking better than 91.42% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. This strong profitability, rated 9 out of 10, further underscores Bio-Techne's investment potential.

Growth

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Bio-Techne's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 13.6%, which ranks better than 59.48% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. Furthermore, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.8%, outperforming 70.19% of industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Bio-Techne’s ROIC was 11.36 over the past 12 months, while its WACC came in at 10.91, indicating value creation for shareholders.

1682148729143951360.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Techne Corp (

TECH, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits strong financial health, robust profitability, and above-average growth. To learn more about Bio-Techne stock, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.