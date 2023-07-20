As of July 20, 2023, Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH, Financial) has seen a 3.62% gain in its stock price, which now stands at $86.92. With a market cap of $13.7 billion and sales of $1.1 billion, Bio-Techne's earnings per share (EPS) is currently $1.67. According to the unique GuruFocus GF Value indicator, the fair value of the stock is estimated at $107.12, suggesting that Bio-Techne (TECH) is modestly undervalued.

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a prominent player in the life sciences industry, manufacturing consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company operates in two main segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The United States accounts for about 55% of its revenue, with operations also extending to EMEA, the U.K., APAC, and other global regions.

GuruFocus GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric from GuruFocus that estimates a stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. According to this method, Bio-Techne ( TECH, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued, with the potential for higher future returns due to its relative undervaluation.

Financial Strength

Before investing, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength. Bio-Techne has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which is lower than 89.78% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. However, its overall financial strength is rated 8 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position.

Profitability

Profitable companies are typically safer investments. Bio-Techne has been profitable for the past ten years, with an operating margin of 25.3%, ranking better than 91.42% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. This strong profitability, rated 9 out of 10, further underscores Bio-Techne's investment potential.

Growth

Growth is a crucial factor in company valuation. Bio-Techne's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 13.6%, which ranks better than 59.48% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. Furthermore, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.8%, outperforming 70.19% of industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Bio-Techne’s ROIC was 11.36 over the past 12 months, while its WACC came in at 10.91, indicating value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Techne Corp ( TECH, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits strong financial health, robust profitability, and above-average growth. To learn more about Bio-Techne stock, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

