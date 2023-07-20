On July 20, 2023, Republic Services Inc ( RSG, Financial) experienced a gain of 3.38%, with its stock price landing at $154.52. This movement in the stock market reflects the company's robust financial metrics, including a market cap of $48.9 billion, sales of $14.1 billion, and an earnings per share of $4.79. According to GuruFocus' unique indicator, the GF Value, Republic Services (RSG) is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $153.85.

Republic Services ranks as the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States. Operating approximately 206 active landfills and 233 transfer stations, the company serves a variety of end markets, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. It also runs a significant recycling operation across North America.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus, designed to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock could be undervalued, suggesting high future returns. Currently, Republic Services' stock is believed to be fairly valued, aligning with its GF Value.

Being fairly valued, the long-term return of Republic Services' stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth. Other companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Examining Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Republic Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, ranking worse than 97.38% of companies in the Waste Management industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Republic Services' financial strength as 4 out of 10, indicating a weak balance sheet.

Profitability Analysis

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Republic Services has been profitable for the past 10 years, with a revenue of $14.1 billion and an earnings per share of $4.79 in the last twelve months. Its operating margin of 18.23% ranks better than 78.7% of companies in the Waste Management industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth Evaluation

Company growth is a critical factor in stock valuation. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Republic Services' average annual revenue growth is 10.1%, ranking better than 62.05% of companies in the Waste Management industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 9.9%, which ranks better than 51.35% of companies in the Waste Management industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. The ROIC of Republic Services for the past 12 months is 7.72, and its WACC is 6.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Republic Services ( RSG, Financial) is considered to be fairly valued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company's profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 51.35% of companies in the Waste Management industry. To learn more about Republic Services stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

