On July 20, 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial) stock experienced a gain of 3.34%, raising the stock price to $263.41. With a market cap of $74.8 billion, this change has caught the attention of investors. The GF Value, a unique indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, currently sits at $254.3, suggesting that the Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock is fairly valued.

Becton, Dickinson and Co is a global giant in the medical surgical products sector. As the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of items like needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units, the company has a significant footprint in the healthcare industry. Additionally, Becton, Dickinson and Co produces diagnostic instruments and reagents, along with flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. A substantial 24% of the company's revenue stems from the BD Interventional segment, primarily the former Bard business. With international revenue accounting for 43% of its business, Becton, Dickinson and Co truly operates on a global scale.

Valuation Status: Fairly Valued

Based on the GuruFocus Value calculation, Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value is an innovative measure that estimates the fair value at which a stock should ideally be traded. It takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimations of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given that Becton, Dickinson and Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth. Certain companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength poses a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to thoroughly review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide a solid understanding of a company's financial health. Becton, Dickinson and Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which is lower than 92.44% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Becton, Dickinson and Co at 5 out of 10, indicating that the company's financial strength is fair.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if these companies have consistently demonstrated profitability over a long period. A company with high profit margins generally offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Becton, Dickinson and Co has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. In the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $18.8 billion and Earnings per Share of $5.33. Its operating margin of 13.16% is better than 71.13% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Becton, Dickinson and Co’s profitability as strong.

Growth

Growth is arguably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Becton, Dickinson and Co is 1.4%, which ranks worse than 67.22% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, which ranks worse than 61.81% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide valuable insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Becton, Dickinson and Co’s ROIC was 5, while its WACC came in at 5.22.

Conclusion

Overall, Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 61.81% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Becton, Dickinson and Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

