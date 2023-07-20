As of July 20, 2023, Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial) witnessed a gain of 4.24%, with a stock price of $111.83. The company boasts a robust market cap of $194.5 billion, with sales reaching $41.5 billion. A critical financial metric, the GF Value, stands at $122.67, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

Abbott Laboratories is a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. The company's diverse product portfolio includes pacemakers, coronary stents, molecular diagnostic platforms, and infant formula, among others. With approximately 60% of its sales generated outside the United States, Abbott Laboratories has established a strong global footprint.

GuruFocus Value Calculation

The GF Value of Abbott Laboratories, estimated to be fairly valued, is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance predictions. This value represents the fair price at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, the stock is overvalued, and future returns might be lower. Conversely, if the price falls significantly below the GF Value Line, higher future returns can be expected.

Given that Abbott Laboratories is fairly valued, its long-term stock return is likely to align closely with its business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Investing in financially strong companies reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. A thorough review of a company's financial strength, including its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, is crucial. Abbott Laboratories has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, ranking lower than 75.7% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Abbott Laboratories at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Abbott Laboratories has shown consistent profitability over the past decade, boasting revenues of $41.5 billion and Earnings per Share of $3.29 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 16.77% surpasses 77.83% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry, suggesting strong profitability.

Growth

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Abbott Laboratories' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 11.4%, ranking better than 61.39% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.4%, outperforming 61.53% of industry peers. These growth rates indicate a promising future for the company.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability. Abbott Laboratories' ROIC stands at 11.12, surpassing its WACC of 7.43, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abbott Laboratories ( ABT, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth rates outperform 61.53% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To delve deeper into Abbott Laboratories' financials, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

