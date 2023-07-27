As of July 20, 2023, Medtronic PLC ( MDT, Financial) showed a positive day's change of 3.75%, with a stock price of $89.35. This multinational medical device company, which boasts a market cap of $118.9 billion and annual sales of $31.2 billion, appears to be modestly undervalued according to the GuruFocus Value calculation. The GF Value, an estimation of a stock's intrinsic worth, stands at $108.48 for Medtronic PLC.

Medtronic PLC is a leading player in the medical device industry, manufacturing therapeutic devices for chronic diseases. The company's diverse portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. With roughly 50% of its total sales coming from overseas, Medtronic PLC has a significant global footprint.

GF Value: A Snapshot of Medtronic PLC's Valuation

Based on the GF Value, Medtronic PLC's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, past business growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and likely to offer poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it's likely to provide higher future returns. With Medtronic PLC's current stock price, the company appears modestly undervalued, indicating a potential for higher long-term returns.

Financial Strength and Profitability of Medtronic PLC

Investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Medtronic PLC's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.33, ranking lower than 81.86% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. This gives Medtronic PLC a GuruFocus financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability is a less risky attribute for investors. Medtronic PLC has been profitable for the past ten years with an operating margin of 18.67%, ranking better than 81.24% of companies in its industry. Overall, Medtronic PLC's profitability is ranked 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth Prospects of Medtronic PLC

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation, and it's closely correlated with long-term stock performance. Medtronic PLC's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 3.1%, ranking lower than 60.83% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.1%, ranking lower than 57.92% of companies in its industry.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Medtronic PLC's ROIC stands at 5.45, while its WACC is at 6.52. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medtronic PLC appears to be modestly undervalued, with fair financial condition and profitability. However, its growth ranks lower than 57.92% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Medtronic PLC stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

