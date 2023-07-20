Is Republic Services (RSG) Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

1 hours ago
On July 20, 2023, Republic Services Inc (

RSG, Financial) witnessed a gain of 3.38%, with the stock price reaching $154.52. The company, with a market cap of $48.9 billion, boasts earnings per share of $4.79 and sales of $14.1 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Republic Services is $153.85, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

Republic Services (

RSG, Financial) ranks as the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States. The company operates approximately 206 active landfills and 233 transfer stations, serving residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. Additionally, Republic Services runs a significant recycling operation across North America.

GF Value of Republic Services (RSG, Financial)

The GF Value of Republic Services (RSG) indicates that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that considers historical trading multiples, GuruFocus' adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and could yield high future returns. With the current stock price of $154.52 per share, Republic Services seems fairly valued.

Since Republic Services is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock aligns closely with its business growth rate.

1682156334679588864.png

Financial Strength of Republic Services (RSG, Financial)

Investing in financially strong companies reduces the risk of permanent loss. By examining the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage, we can gauge a company's financial health. Republic Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is lower than 97.38% of companies in the Waste Management industry. The overall financial strength of Republic Services is 4 out of 10, indicating that it is financially weak.

1682156351167397888.png

Profitability of Republic Services (RSG, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, is less risky. Republic Services has been profitable for 10 years and has a revenue of $14.1 billion and Earnings per Share of $4.79 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 18.23%, ranking better than 78.7% of companies in the Waste Management industry. The overall profitability of Republic Services is 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of Republic Services (RSG, Financial)

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Republic Services’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 62.05% of companies in the Waste Management industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.9%, which ranks better than 51.35% of companies in the Waste Management industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Republic Services’s ROIC was 7.72, while its WACC came in at 6.92.

1682156366833123328.png

Conclusion

In summary, Republic Services (

RSG, Financial) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is weak, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 51.35% of companies in the Waste Management industry. To learn more about Republic Services stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

