Is Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) a Good Value Investment? A Comprehensive Analysis

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 20, 2023, the stock price of Bio-Techne Corp (

TECH, Financial) recorded a gain of 3.62%, reaching $86.92 per share. The company, with a market cap of $13.7 billion, is displaying promising signs of being a sound investment. Bio-Techne's GF Value, a unique measure of intrinsic worth, stands at $107.12, suggesting that the company is modestly undervalued. This valuation is derived from a careful analysis of historical trading multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business performance estimates.

Minnesota-based Bio-Techne is a leading player in the life sciences sector, manufacturing consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. The company's operations are divided into two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). Bio-Techne's impressive global footprint extends to the United States (55% of revenue), EMEA (20%), the U.K. (5%), APAC (15%), and the rest of the world (5%).

Unveiling the GF Value of Bio-Techne (TECH, Financial)

The GF Value of Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. This unique valuation method takes into account historical trading multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. Given Bio-Techne's current share price of $86.92 and a market cap of $13.7 billion, the stock appears to be a good bargain. Considering the undervaluation, the long-term return of Bio-Techne's stock is likely to exceed its business growth.

1682156333039616000.png

Financial Strength of Bio-Techne (TECH, Financial)

Investing in companies with robust financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Bio-Techne's financial strength, as indicated by its cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, ranks it ahead of 10.22% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. This commendable financial strength score of 8 out of 10 demonstrates Bio-Techne's strong fiscal standing.

1682156350429200384.png

Profitability Analysis

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces investment risk. Bio-Techne, with its impressive track record of profitability over the past 10 years, boasts an operating margin of 25.3%, ranking it better than 91.42% of companies in the Biotechnology industry. The company's strong profitability is further underscored by its revenue of $1.1 billion and Earnings per Share of $1.67 over the past twelve months.

Growth Prospects of Bio-Techne

Growth is a pivotal factor in a company's valuation. Bio-Techne's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 13.6% and EBITDA growth rate of 22.8% rank it better than 59.48% and 70.19% of companies in the Biotechnology industry, respectively. This profitable growth suggests potential value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Evaluating a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is a sound strategy. Bio-Techne's ROIC of 11.36 exceeds its WACC of 10.91, suggesting that the company is creating value for its shareholders.

1682156366824734720.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Techne Corp (

TECH, Financial) appears to be a modestly undervalued investment opportunity. The company's strong financial health, robust profitability, and promising growth prospects make it an attractive choice for value investors. For more detailed financial information about Bio-Techne, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

