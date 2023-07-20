On July 20, 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial) saw a gain of 3.34%, with the stock price sitting at $263.41. This leading manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products boasts a market cap of $74.8 billion, earnings per share of $5.33, and sales of $18.8 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co is pegged at $254.3, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

As the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a significant global presence. The company also produces diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional, largely the former Bard business, accounts for 24% of revenue, while international revenue makes up 43% of the company's business.

Understanding the GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus. It factors in historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, and vice versa. Currently, Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock price aligns closely with its GF Value, indicating a fair valuation.

Since Becton, Dickinson and Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength and Profitability of Becton, Dickinson and Co

Investing in companies with strong financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is its cash-to-debt ratio. Becton, Dickinson and Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which is lower than 92.44% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the financial strength of Becton, Dickinson and Co is fair, with a GuruFocus rank of 5 out of 10.

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are safer investments. Becton, Dickinson and Co has been profitable for 10 of the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 13.16%, it ranks better than 71.13% of companies in its industry. Its profitability rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders. Becton, Dickinson and Co’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 67.22% of companies in its industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, which is lower than 61.81% of companies in the industry.

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Becton, Dickinson and Co’s ROIC was 5, while its WACC was 5.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Becton, Dickinson and Co ( BDX, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks lower than 61.81% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Becton, Dickinson and Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

