Is Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive GF Value Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 20, 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Co (

BDX, Financial) saw a gain of 3.34%, with the stock price sitting at $263.41. This leading manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products boasts a market cap of $74.8 billion, earnings per share of $5.33, and sales of $18.8 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co is pegged at $254.3, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued.

As the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a significant global presence. The company also produces diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional, largely the former Bard business, accounts for 24% of revenue, while international revenue makes up 43% of the company's business.

Understanding the GF Value of Becton, Dickinson and Co

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation model developed by GuruFocus. It factors in historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, and vice versa. Currently, Becton, Dickinson and Co's stock price aligns closely with its GF Value, indicating a fair valuation.

Since Becton, Dickinson and Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1682156520223014912.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Profitability of Becton, Dickinson and Co

Investing in companies with strong financial health reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. A good starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is its cash-to-debt ratio. Becton, Dickinson and Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which is lower than 92.44% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the financial strength of Becton, Dickinson and Co is fair, with a GuruFocus rank of 5 out of 10.

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are safer investments. Becton, Dickinson and Co has been profitable for 10 of the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 13.16%, it ranks better than 71.13% of companies in its industry. Its profitability rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC Analysis

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders. Becton, Dickinson and Co’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is lower than 67.22% of companies in its industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 1.2%, which is lower than 61.81% of companies in the industry.

Comparing a company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Becton, Dickinson and Co’s ROIC was 5, while its WACC was 5.22.

1682156553987162112.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Becton, Dickinson and Co (

BDX, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks lower than 61.81% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Becton, Dickinson and Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.