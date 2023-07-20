AbbVie (ABBV): A Fairly Valued Giant in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On July 20, 2023, AbbVie Inc (

ABBV, Financial) saw a 3.28% gain in its stock price, reaching $142.19 per share. With a market capitalization of $250.9 billion, AbbVie's financial metrics reveal a company that is robust and stable. The GF Value, a unique measure of intrinsic stock worth, currently stands at $131.71, indicating a fair valuation for AbbVie's stock.

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical powerhouse with significant exposure to immunology and oncology. Humira, its top drug, accounts for nearly half of the company's current profits. AbbVie was spun off from Abbott in early 2013, and its recent acquisition of Allergan has introduced several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

GF Value: A Fair Valuation for AbbVie (ABBV, Financial)

The GF Value for AbbVie (ABBV) suggests that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and offer poor future returns. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, it may be undervalued and promise high future returns. With AbbVie's current price and market cap, the stock appears to be fairly valued.

As AbbVie is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1682156673835204608.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

AbbVie's Financial Strength

It's crucial to assess the financial strength of a company before investing. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. AbbVie's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.11, which is lower than 84.31% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of AbbVie is 4 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is relatively weak.

1682156692403388416.png

Profitability and Growth of AbbVie

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. AbbVie has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $56.7 billion and earnings per share of $4.23. Its operating margin of 29.73% is better than 94.68% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry.

Growth is an essential factor in a company's valuation. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of AbbVie is 13.4%, which ranks better than 72.04% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.2%, which ranks better than 65.65% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. AbbVie's ROIC was 11.87 over the past 12 months, while its WACC came in at 6.25. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1682156708857643008.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, AbbVie (

ABBV, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is weak, but its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 65.65% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about AbbVie stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.