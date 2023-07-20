United Airlines Holdings (UAL): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Aviation Sector

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As of July 20, 2023, United Airlines Holdings Inc (

UAL, Financial) saw a gain of 3.23%, with its stock price standing at $56.57. The company, boasting a market cap of $18.6 billion, has reported earnings per share of $5.82, and sales reaching $48.8 billion. According to the GuruFocus valuation, the GF Value of United Airlines Holdings is estimated at $71.29, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings Inc is a significant U.S. network carrier, operating a hub-and-spoke system primarily focused on international and long-haul travel. With hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C., the company has established a robust presence in the aviation industry.

GF Value: A Deep Dive

The GF Value of United Airlines Holdings, derived from historical trading multiples, GuruFocus' adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance, suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value Line, representing the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded, indicates that at its current price of $56.57 per share, United Airlines Holdings offers potential for high future returns.

Given that United Airlines Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1682156706362032128.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength: A Critical Concern

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company’s financial strength before purchasing shares. United Airlines Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, ranking better than 50.21% of companies in the Transportation industry. However, the overall financial strength of United Airlines Holdings is 4 out of 10, indicating poor financial strength.

1682156723026001920.png

Profitability: A Safer Investment?

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. United Airlines Holdings, with a revenue of $48.8 billion and earnings per share of $5.82 over the past twelve months, has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Its operating margin is 7.85%, ranking better than 51.18% of companies in the Transportation industry. Overall, the profitability of United Airlines Holdings is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth: A Key Factor in Valuation

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. However, the 3-year average annual revenue growth of United Airlines Holdings is -6.5%, ranking worse than 75.17% of companies in the Transportation industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -16.2%, ranking worse than 85.05% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Profitability Indicator

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can help determine its profitability. For the past 12 months, United Airlines Holdings’s ROIC is 4.64, and its WACC is 5.93, implying that the company is not creating value for shareholders.

1682156739228598272.png

Conclusion

Overall, United Airlines Holdings (

UAL, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite the poor financial condition, its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 85.05% of companies in the Transportation industry. To learn more about United Airlines Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.