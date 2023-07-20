Analyzing the Fair Value of Waste Management Inc (WM): An In-Depth Look

1 hours ago
As of July 20, 2023, Waste Management Inc (

WM, Financial) has seen a day's gain of 3.12%, with its stock currently priced at $171.9. This major player in the waste services industry, with a market cap of $69.9 billion and sales of $19.9 billion, shows signs of being fairly valued according to the GF Value, which stands at $172.66. The company's earnings per share is $5.46, indicating a robust financial performance.

Waste Management ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States. It operates approximately 260 active landfills and about 340 transfer stations, serving residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. Moreover, it is a leading recycler in North America, underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique indicator of a stock's current intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Given that Waste Management's stock price is close to its GF Value, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1682156810498211840.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Waste Management's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.02, ranking lower than 95.63% of companies in the Waste Management industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Waste Management’s financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitable companies typically offer better performance potential. Waste Management has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 17.4% is better than 76.39% of companies in the Waste Management industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth and ROIC vs WACC

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Waste Management’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 60.51% of companies in the Waste Management industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.3%, which ranks better than 51.89% of companies in the Waste Management industry.

Another profitability measure is the comparison of a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Waste Management’s ROIC was 9.55, while its WACC came in at 6.89 over the past 12 months, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, Waste Management (

WM, Financial) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 51.89% of companies in the Waste Management industry. To learn more about Waste Management stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
