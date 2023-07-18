Insider Sell: COO Michael Bruen Sells 6500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2023, Michael Bruen, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (

BWMN, Financial), sold 6500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that Bruen has made over the past year.

Who is Michael Bruen?

Michael Bruen is the COO of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. He has been with the company for several years, playing a crucial role in its operations and strategic decisions. His recent sell-off of shares has caught the attention of investors and market analysts.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is a leading provider of professional services that include planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services. The company serves a wide range of markets, including commercial, industrial, residential, and municipal sectors. With a market cap of $459.902 million, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is a significant player in its industry.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Michael Bruen has sold a total of 46,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd, which shows zero insider buys and 34 insider sells over the past year.

1682209874068373504.png

The above image illustrates the insider sell trend at Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The consistent sell-off by insiders, including Bruen, could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's essential to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders might sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Bruen's recent sell, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were trading at $33.07. The company's high price-earnings ratio of 111.90, significantly above the industry median of 14.25 and the company's historical median, suggests that the stock might be overvalued. This high valuation could be one of the reasons behind the recent insider sells.

In conclusion, while the insider sell-off at Bowman Consulting Group Ltd, particularly by COO Michael Bruen, might raise eyebrows, it's crucial for investors to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market position, and future growth prospects before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.