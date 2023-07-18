Insider Sell: Jane Boyce Sells 14,500 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc

July 18, 2023
On July 18, 2023, Jane Boyce, President of Large Scale Optical at Apogee Enterprises Inc, sold 14,500 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, prompting a closer look at the company's insider trading patterns and its potential implications on the stock's future performance.

Who is Jane Boyce?

Jane Boyce is the President of Large Scale Optical at Apogee Enterprises Inc. She has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Her insider trading activities, therefore, carry substantial weight in the investment community.

About Apogee Enterprises Inc

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a leading player in the architectural products and services sector. The company designs and develops glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. Its innovative products and services have made it a preferred choice for architects, building owners, contractors, and picture framers worldwide.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Jane Boyce has sold a total of 14,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of her transactions during this period.

The insider transaction history for Apogee Enterprises Inc shows a trend towards selling, with 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Jane Boyce's recent sale, shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc were trading at $47.42, giving the company a market cap of $1.025 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 9.87, lower than both the industry median of 14.25 and the company's historical median. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value for Apogee Enterprises Inc is $50.63, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

While Jane Boyce's recent sale of Apogee Enterprises Inc shares may raise eyebrows, it's essential to consider the broader context. The company's stock appears to be fairly valued, and the overall trend among insiders leans towards selling. Investors should keep a close eye on future insider trading activities and other market indicators to make informed decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
