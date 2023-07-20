EVP Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz Sells 5745 Shares of FedEx Corp

On July 20, 2023, Michael Lenz, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FedEx Corp (

FDX, Financial), sold 5745 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

FedEx Corp is a multinational delivery services company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. The company provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently, and managed collaboratively, under the respected FedEx brand. FedEx Corp's business model is designed to provide customers with convenient, seamless access to its global network.

The insider transaction history for FedEx Corp shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 15 insider sells and 4 insider buys in total. This could be an indication of the insiders' confidence in the company's current stock price, suggesting they believe it is a good time to cash in on their investments.

Michael Lenz’s trades over the past year follow this trend. He has sold 13080 shares in total and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 5745 shares is a continuation of his selling trend.

On the day of Michael Lenz’s recent sale, FedEx Corp shares were trading for $261.88 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $65.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 16.90, which is higher than the industry median of 13.5 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $261.88 and a GuruFocus Value of $251.44, FedEx Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by Michael Lenz, along with the overall trend of insider sells at FedEx Corp, could be a signal to investors to keep a close eye on the company's stock performance. However, with the stock being fairly valued according to its GF Value, it may still hold potential for investors looking for opportunities in the delivery services industry.

