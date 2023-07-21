Thermo Fisher Scientific: A Modestly Undervalued Investment Opportunity?

As of July 21, 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (

TMO, Financial) has witnessed a gain of 4.44% in its stock price, now standing at $562.19 per share. With a market cap of $216.8 billion, the company's GF Value is calculated at $648.67, indicating that the stock could be modestly undervalued. This is a crucial insight for value investors considering the company's impressive earnings per share of $15.34 and sales reaching $43.8 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) is a leading provider of scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostic consumables, and life science reagents. The company's operations are divided into four segments: analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (24%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

GF Value: A Measure of Fair Value

The GF Value of Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an innovative indicator of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1682510808656904192.png

Given Thermo Fisher Scientific's relative undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. This presents a promising investment opportunity for value investors. For more companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Financial Strength: A Key Consideration

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. Thermo Fisher Scientific's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.1, which is lower than 88.75% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. This gives Thermo Fisher Scientific a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1682510835546587136.png

Profitability and Growth: Indicators of a Safe Investment

Thermo Fisher Scientific has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past ten years, making it a safer investment. The company's operating margin stands at 16.8%, ranking better than 77.53% of companies in the same industry. Thermo Fisher Scientific's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 21.6%, outperforming 70.3% of competitors. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, ranking better than 62.5% of industry peers. These figures indicate strong profitability and growth potential.

ROIC vs. WACC: Evaluating Profitability

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability. Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROIC stands at 8.4, exceeding its WACC of 7.06. This suggests that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1682510853330436096.png

Conclusion: An Investment Worth Considering

In conclusion, Thermo Fisher Scientific (

TMO, Financial) appears to be a modestly undervalued investment opportunity. With fair financial health and strong profitability, the company's growth outperforms over 62.5% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. For a deeper understanding of Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
