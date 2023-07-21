Is Danaher Corp (DHR) Modestly Undervalued? A Deep Dive Into Its GF Value

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 21, 2023, Danaher Corp (

DHR, Financial) witnessed a 4.71% increase in its stock price, reaching $255.88. With a market cap of $188.8 billion and an impressive earnings per share of $9.28, the company seems to be in a robust financial position. Interestingly, the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of Danaher (DHR) stands at $299.16, indicating that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

Founded in 1984, Danaher transformed from a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Today, it primarily manufactures scientific instruments and consumables across three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. As of late 2022, Danaher announced plans to divest its environmental and applied solutions group in 2023, focusing solely on life sciences and diagnostics.

Understanding the GF Value of Danaher

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance and growth, and estimates of future business performance. If a stock's price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. In the case of Danaher, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued, suggesting that its long-term return is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1682510808585601024.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Danaher

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Danaher has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37, which ranks worse than 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Danaher’s financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1682510834946801664.png

Profitability of Danaher

Investing in profitable companies poses less risk, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term. Danaher has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $31 billion and earnings per share of $9.28 in the past twelve months, its operating margin is 26.85%, ranking better than 93.39% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Danaher at 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth of Danaher

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Danaher's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 20%, ranking better than 67.82% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 31.9%, ranking better than 72.92% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can determine its profitability. Danaher’s ROIC is 10.1, and its WACC is 7.48 for the past 12 months. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders.

1682510852923588608.png

Conclusion

Overall, Danaher (

DHR, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72.92% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. To learn more about Danaher stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.